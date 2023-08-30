Are Investors Undervaluing PulteGroup (PHM) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is PulteGroup (PHM). PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.66, which compares to its industry's average of 8.32. PHM's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.08 and as low as 3.66, with a median of 7.32, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that PHM has a P/CF ratio of 6.12. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.69. Over the past year, PHM's P/CF has been as high as 6.77 and as low as 3.45, with a median of 4.68.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that PulteGroup is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PHM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

