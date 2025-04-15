Are Investors Undervaluing Priority Technology (PRTH) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Priority Technology (PRTH). PRTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PRTH has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.59.

Finally, we should also recognize that PRTH has a P/CF ratio of 6.07. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PRTH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 23.08. Within the past 12 months, PRTH's P/CF has been as high as 12.06 and as low as 3.30, with a median of 6.45.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Priority Technology's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PRTH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

