Are Investors Undervaluing Principal Financial Group (PFG) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Principal Financial Group (PFG). PFG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.46. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.67. PFG's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.31 and as low as 9.30, with a median of 10.62, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that PFG has a P/B ratio of 1.74. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.92. Over the past 12 months, PFG's P/B has been as high as 2.26 and as low as 1.49, with a median of 1.75.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PFG has a P/S ratio of 1.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.48.

Finally, investors should note that PFG has a P/CF ratio of 8.49. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 26.11. Over the past year, PFG's P/CF has been as high as 8.90 and as low as 3.14, with a median of 7.48.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Principal Financial Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PFG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

