Are Investors Undervaluing Premier (PINC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Premier (PINC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PINC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.82 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.50. Over the past 52 weeks, PINC's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.30 and as low as 8.31, with a median of 13.76.

Investors should also recognize that PINC has a P/B ratio of 1.04. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PINC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.51. PINC's P/B has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.05, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Premier's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PINC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.