Are Investors Undervaluing Premier (PINC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Premier (PINC). PINC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.21 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.64. Over the past year, PINC's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.30 and as low as 8.31, with a median of 12.93.

We should also highlight that PINC has a P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PINC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.62. Over the past year, PINC's P/B has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.07.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Premier is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PINC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

