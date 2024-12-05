Are Investors Undervaluing Premier (PINC) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Premier (PINC). PINC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for PINC is its P/B ratio of 1.11. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.72. PINC's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.07, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PINC has a P/CF ratio of 8.27. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.45. Over the past 52 weeks, PINC's P/CF has been as high as 11.34 and as low as 7.11, with a median of 8.64.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Premier's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PINC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

