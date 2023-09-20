Are Investors Undervaluing Preferred Bank (PFBC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Preferred Bank (PFBC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PFBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.77. PFBC's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.69 and as low as 4.74, with a median of 6.89, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that PFBC has a P/CF ratio of 5.73. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PFBC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.19. Over the past year, PFBC's P/CF has been as high as 9.74 and as low as 4.39, with a median of 6.40.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Preferred Bank is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PFBC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

