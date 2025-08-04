Are Investors Undervaluing Precision Drilling (PDS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Precision Drilling (PDS). PDS is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.48 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.84. Over the last 12 months, PDS's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.52 and as low as 4.90, with a median of 6.84.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PDS's P/B ratio of 0.63. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.75. Within the past 52 weeks, PDS's P/B has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.65.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PDS has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.68.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Precision Drilling is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PDS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

