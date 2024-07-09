Are Investors Undervaluing PlayAGS (AGS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is PlayAGS (AGS). AGS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.57, which compares to its industry's average of 29.23. Over the last 12 months, AGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 73.60 and as low as -158.06, with a median of 45.21.

Investors should also recognize that AGS has a P/B ratio of 6.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AGS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 12.21. Over the past 12 months, AGS's P/B has been as high as 6.46 and as low as 3.23, with a median of 4.70.

If you're looking for another solid Gaming value stock, take a look at MGM Resorts International (MGM). MGM is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

MGM Resorts International is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 14.08 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 29.23 and average PEG ratio of 1.18.

MGM's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 23.60 and as low as 12.45, with a median of 16.59, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.97 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.42, all within the past year.

Furthermore, MGM Resorts International holds a P/B ratio of 3.35 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 12.21. MGM's P/B has been as high as 3.83, as low as 2.71, with a median of 3.30 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in PlayAGS and MGM Resorts International's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AGS and MGM is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.