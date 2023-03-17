Are Investors Undervaluing PlayAGS (AGS) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is PlayAGS (AGS). AGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AGS's P/B ratio of 5.06. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 7.74. Within the past 52 weeks, AGS's P/B has been as high as 8.42 and as low as 3.74, with a median of 5.31.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AGS has a P/S ratio of 0.83. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.44.

Investors could also keep in mind Boyd Gaming (BYD), an Gaming stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Boyd Gaming are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.99 and a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 68.97 and 3.85, respectively.

BYD's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 12.84 and as low as 8.60, with a median of 10.48, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.92, all within the past year.

Furthermore, Boyd Gaming holds a P/B ratio of 3.88 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 7.74. BYD's P/B has been as high as 5.04, as low as 3.31, with a median of 4 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in PlayAGS and Boyd Gaming strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AGS and BYD look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.