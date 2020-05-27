Are Investors Undervaluing Plantronics (PLT) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Plantronics (PLT). PLT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.40. Over the past 52 weeks, PLT's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.15 and as low as 2.41, with a median of 6.27.

Finally, our model also underscores that PLT has a P/CF ratio of 8.54. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PLT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.02. Over the past 52 weeks, PLT's P/CF has been as high as 26.10 and as low as 3.38, with a median of 14.79.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Plantronics's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PLT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

