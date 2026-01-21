Are Investors Undervaluing Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP). PNFP is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that PNFP has a P/B ratio of 1.16. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PNFP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.80. PNFP's P/B has been as high as 1.64 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.32, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that PNFP has a P/CF ratio of 9.92. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.34. Over the past year, PNFP's P/CF has been as high as 17.68 and as low as 8.90, with a median of 13.08.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Pinnacle Financial Partners is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PNFP sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.