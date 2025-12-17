Are Investors Undervaluing Photronics (PLAB) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Photronics (PLAB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PLAB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.41, which compares to its industry's average of 17.36. PLAB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.75 and as low as 7.90, with a median of 10.23, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for PLAB is its P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.44. Within the past 52 weeks, PLAB's P/B has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 0.90.

Finally, investors should note that PLAB has a P/CF ratio of 7.67. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PLAB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.30. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB's P/CF has been as high as 8.21 and as low as 4.60, with a median of 6.29.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Photronics is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PLAB sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.