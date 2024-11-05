Are Investors Undervaluing Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Phibro Animal Health (PAHC). PAHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.77 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.62. Over the last 12 months, PAHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.18 and as low as 8.01, with a median of 11.81.

We should also highlight that PAHC has a P/B ratio of 3.66. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.31. Over the past 12 months, PAHC's P/B has been as high as 3.92 and as low as 1.42, with a median of 2.51.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PAHC has a P/S ratio of 0.89. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.63.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PAHC has a P/CF ratio of 23.75. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PAHC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 37.74. Over the past 52 weeks, PAHC's P/CF has been as high as 25.45 and as low as 6.93, with a median of 13.65.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Phibro Animal Health's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PAHC is an impressive value stock right now.

