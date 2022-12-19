Are Investors Undervaluing PetIQ (PETQ) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

PetIQ (PETQ) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PETQ is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.56. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.24. Over the past year, PETQ's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.41 and as low as 5.10, with a median of 11.86.

We also note that PETQ holds a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PETQ's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.68. Over the past 52 weeks, PETQ's PEG has been as high as 1.63 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.79.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) may be another strong Medical - Products stock to add to your shortlist. QDEL is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, QuidelOrtho holds a P/B ratio of 1.19 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 4.45. QDEL's P/B has been as high as 4.45, as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.67 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in PetIQ and QuidelOrtho's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PETQ and QDEL is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

