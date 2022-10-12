Are Investors Undervaluing Perion Network (PERI) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Perion Network (PERI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PERI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.72, which compares to its industry's average of 26.57. Over the past year, PERI's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.93 and as low as 9.31, with a median of 17.65.

Investors should also recognize that PERI has a P/B ratio of 1.92. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PERI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.72. Over the past year, PERI's P/B has been as high as 3.82 and as low as 1.54, with a median of 1.94.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PERI has a P/CF ratio of 13.75. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 49.12. PERI's P/CF has been as high as 29.14 and as low as 11.13, with a median of 16.94, all within the past year.

Another great Internet - Content stock you could consider is Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 10.29, and its PEG ratio is 0.58. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 26.57 and 1.33.

TME's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.90 and as low as 9.78, with a median of 15.38. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 8.05, as low as 0.56, with a median of 3.90.

Furthermore, Tencent Music Entertainment Group holds a P/B ratio of 0.95 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 5.72. TME's P/B has been as high as 1.89, as low as 0.66, with a median of 1.11 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Perion Network and Tencent Music Entertainment Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PERI and TME sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



