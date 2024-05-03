Are Investors Undervaluing Performance Food Group (PFGC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PFGC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.93 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.85. Over the past year, PFGC's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.21 and as low as 11.34, with a median of 13.95.

PFGC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PFGC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.10. PFGC's PEG has been as high as 0.98 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.84, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PFGC has a P/S ratio of 0.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.26.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Performance Food Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PFGC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

