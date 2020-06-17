Are Investors Undervaluing Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Perdoceo Education (PRDO). PRDO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that PRDO holds a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PRDO's industry has an average PEG of 1.35 right now. PRDO's PEG has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.80, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PRDO's P/B ratio of 2.48. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.71. Over the past year, PRDO's P/B has been as high as 4.10 and as low as 1.30, with a median of 2.91.

Finally, investors should note that PRDO has a P/CF ratio of 13.69. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PRDO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 35.72. PRDO's P/CF has been as high as 25.06 and as low as 7.25, with a median of 16.96, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Perdoceo Education's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PRDO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.