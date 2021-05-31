Are Investors Undervaluing Penske Automotive (PAG) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Penske Automotive (PAG). PAG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that PAG has a P/B ratio of 1.99. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PAG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.64. Over the past year, PAG's P/B has been as high as 2.15 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.48.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PAG has a P/S ratio of 0.33. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.5.

Finally, we should also recognize that PAG has a P/CF ratio of 8.73. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.85. Over the past year, PAG's P/CF has been as high as 10.37 and as low as 5.81, with a median of 8.35.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Penske Automotive's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PAG is an impressive value stock right now.

