Are Investors Undervaluing PCB Bancorp (PCB) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

PCB Bancorp (PCB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PCB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.28. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.88. PCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.02 and as low as 7.72, with a median of 9.74, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that PCB has a P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.82. PCB's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.94, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PCB has a P/S ratio of 1.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.02.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PCB has a P/CF ratio of 8.68. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PCB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.19. Within the past 12 months, PCB's P/CF has been as high as 10.91 and as low as 7.17, with a median of 9.19.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in PCB Bancorp's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PCB is an impressive value stock right now.

