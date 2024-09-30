Are Investors Undervaluing PCB Bancorp (PCB) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is PCB Bancorp (PCB). PCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.36. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.57. PCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.02 and as low as 7.62, with a median of 9.32, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that PCB has a P/B ratio of 1.12. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.93. Over the past year, PCB's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.83.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PCB has a P/S ratio of 1.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.01.

Finally, our model also underscores that PCB has a P/CF ratio of 9.49. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PCB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.12. Within the past 12 months, PCB's P/CF has been as high as 10.09 and as low as 5.69, with a median of 7.28.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in PCB Bancorp's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PCB is an impressive value stock right now.

