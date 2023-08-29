Are Investors Undervaluing PCB Bancorp (PCB) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is PCB Bancorp (PCB). PCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.94 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11. PCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.53 and as low as 5.80, with a median of 6.98, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that PCB has a P/B ratio of 0.84. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.63. Within the past 52 weeks, PCB's P/B has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.99.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PCB has a P/S ratio of 1.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.76.

Finally, investors should note that PCB has a P/CF ratio of 6.04. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.62. Over the past year, PCB's P/CF has been as high as 7.38 and as low as 4.87, with a median of 6.30.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that PCB Bancorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PCB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

