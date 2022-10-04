Are Investors Undervaluing PCB Bancorp (PCB) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is PCB Bancorp (PCB). PCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.55. Over the past year, PCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.69 and as low as 6.32, with a median of 8.73.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PCB's P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PCB's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.38. Over the past 12 months, PCB's P/B has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.22.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PCB has a P/S ratio of 2.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.99.

Finally, our model also underscores that PCB has a P/CF ratio of 6.06. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.96. Over the past 52 weeks, PCB's P/CF has been as high as 9.56 and as low as 5.94, with a median of 7.29.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in PCB Bancorp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PCB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.



