Are Investors Undervaluing PBF Energy (PBF) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is PBF Energy (PBF). PBF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3.81, which compares to its industry's average of 5.68. Over the past 52 weeks, PBF's Forward P/E has been as high as 48.60 and as low as -103.69, with a median of 7.05.

We should also highlight that PBF has a P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PBF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.90. Over the past 12 months, PBF's P/B has been as high as 2.09 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.82.

Finally, our model also underscores that PBF has a P/CF ratio of 2.20. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PBF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.48. Over the past 52 weeks, PBF's P/CF has been as high as 7.13 and as low as -12, with a median of 4.07.

Investors could also keep in mind Valero Energy (VLO), an Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Valero Energy are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 5.48 and a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 5.68 and 0.21, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, VLO's P/E has been as high as 57.89, as low as 5.48, with a median of 12.19, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 12.91, as low as 0.91, with a median of 2.15.

Furthermore, Valero Energy holds a P/B ratio of 1.99 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.90. VLO's P/B has been as high as 2.90, as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.74 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that PBF Energy and Valero Energy are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PBF and VLO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.