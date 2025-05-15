Are Investors Undervaluing Paysign (PAYS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Paysign (PAYS). PAYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.41. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.41. Over the past year, PAYS's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.80 and as low as 6.69, with a median of 13.31.

Investors should also recognize that PAYS has a P/B ratio of 5.33. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 8.81. Over the past 12 months, PAYS's P/B has been as high as 10.84 and as low as 3.43, with a median of 6.71.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PAYS has a P/CF ratio of 13.78. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PAYS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.69. PAYS's P/CF has been as high as 24.14 and as low as 8.85, with a median of 15.96, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Paysign is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PAYS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.