Are Investors Undervaluing PayPal (PYPL) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is PayPal (PYPL). PYPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.50, which compares to its industry's average of 31.41. Over the past year, PYPL's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.60 and as low as 9.19, with a median of 11.89.

PYPL is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PYPL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.61. Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL's PEG has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.92.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PYPL has a P/S ratio of 2.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.66.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in PayPal's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PYPL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

