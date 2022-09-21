Are Investors Undervaluing Patrick Industries (PATK) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Patrick Industries (PATK). PATK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.21. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.30. Over the last 12 months, PATK's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.40 and as low as 4.16, with a median of 5.98.

PATK is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.49. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PATK's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.86. Over the last 12 months, PATK's PEG has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.76.

Investors should also recognize that PATK has a P/B ratio of 1.23. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.76. Within the past 52 weeks, PATK's P/B has been as high as 3.10 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.98.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PATK has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.38.

Finally, our model also underscores that PATK has a P/CF ratio of 2.50. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PATK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.55. PATK's P/CF has been as high as 7.15 and as low as 2.48, with a median of 4.40, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Patrick Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PATK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.



Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)



