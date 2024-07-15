Are Investors Undervaluing Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Park Hotels & Resorts (PK). PK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.36, which compares to its industry's average of 15.34. Over the last 12 months, PK's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.49 and as low as 5.78, with a median of 7.12.

Another notable valuation metric for PK is its P/B ratio of 0.81. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.79. PK's P/B has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.84, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that PK has a P/CF ratio of 7.81. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.15. PK's P/CF has been as high as 17.27 and as low as 7.78, with a median of 9.43, all within the past year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) may be another strong REIT and Equity Trust - Other stock to add to your shortlist. XHR is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts sports a P/B ratio of 1.11 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.79. In the past 52 weeks, XHR's P/B has been as high as 1.25, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.05.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Park Hotels & Resorts and Xenia Hotels & Resorts's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PK and XHR is an impressive value stock right now.

