Are Investors Undervaluing Paramount Group (PGRE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Paramount Group (PGRE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PGRE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.39, which compares to its industry's average of 15.33. Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.93 and as low as 6.13, with a median of 7.30.

Finally, our model also underscores that PGRE has a P/CF ratio of 4.56. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.10. PGRE's P/CF has been as high as 403.67 and as low as -126.98, with a median of 17.92, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Paramount Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PGRE is an impressive value stock right now.

