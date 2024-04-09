Are Investors Undervaluing Par Pacific (PARR) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Par Pacific (PARR). PARR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.08 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.96. Over the past year, PARR's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.74 and as low as 3.38, with a median of 6.96.

Another notable valuation metric for PARR is its P/B ratio of 1.75. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.31. Over the past 12 months, PARR's P/B has been as high as 2.46 and as low as 1.41, with a median of 1.81.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PARR has a P/S ratio of 0.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.48.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PARR has a P/CF ratio of 2.82. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PARR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.32. PARR's P/CF has been as high as 3.55 and as low as 1.50, with a median of 2.69, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing value stock, take a look at Valero Energy (VLO). VLO is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Valero Energy currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34, and its PEG ratio is 1.89. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 9.96 and 2.01.

Over the last 12 months, VLO's P/E has been as high as 11.79, as low as 4.79, with a median of 7.45, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.96, as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.24.

Valero Energy sports a P/B ratio of 2.14 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.31. In the past 52 weeks, VLO's P/B has been as high as 2.14, as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.58.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Par Pacific and Valero Energy are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PARR and VLO sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

