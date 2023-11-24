Are Investors Undervaluing Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PANL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PANL's P/B ratio of 0.87. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.14. PANL's P/B has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.75, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PANL has a P/S ratio of 0.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.18.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PANL has a P/CF ratio of 4.42. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 4.85. Within the past 12 months, PANL's P/CF has been as high as 4.50 and as low as 2, with a median of 2.98.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Star Bulk Carriers has a P/B ratio of 1.12 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.14. For SBLK, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.25, as low as 0.88, with a median of 1 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Star Bulk Carriers are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PANL and SBLK sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

