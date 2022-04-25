Are Investors Undervaluing Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PANL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 3.78 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 4.27. Over the past 52 weeks, PANL's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.75 and as low as 2.53, with a median of 4.65.

Investors should also recognize that PANL has a P/B ratio of 0.76. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PANL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.10. Within the past 52 weeks, PANL's P/B has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.76.

Finally, we should also recognize that PANL has a P/CF ratio of 2.44. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 3.79. Over the past year, PANL's P/CF has been as high as 5.61 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 2.76.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services sports a P/B ratio of 1.46 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.10. In the past 52 weeks, ZIM's P/B has been as high as 4.06, as low as -21.22, with a median of 1.79.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Pangaea Logistics Solutions and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PANL and ZIM is an impressive value stock right now.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.