Are Investors Undervaluing Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PCRFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.08, which compares to its industry's average of 20.04. Over the past year, PCRFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.13 and as low as 10.24, with a median of 17.56.

Investors should also note that PCRFY holds a PEG ratio of 1.53. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PCRFY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.85. Over the last 12 months, PCRFY's PEG has been as high as 7.06 and as low as 1.53, with a median of 5.03.

Investors should also recognize that PCRFY has a P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.61. Over the past year, PCRFY's P/B has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.14.

Finally, our model also underscores that PCRFY has a P/CF ratio of 6.14. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.69. Over the past 52 weeks, PCRFY's P/CF has been as high as 7 and as low as 5.74, with a median of 6.37.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Panasonic Corp.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PCRFY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

