Are Investors Undervaluing PagerDuty (PD) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is PagerDuty (PD). PD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.36 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 26.79. Over the past 52 weeks, PD's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.68 and as low as 13.23, with a median of 20.09.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PD has a P/S ratio of 1.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.72.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in PagerDuty's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PD is an impressive value stock right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.