Are Investors Undervaluing Oxford Industries (OXM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Oxford Industries (OXM). OXM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.14, which compares to its industry's average of 11.61. Over the last 12 months, OXM's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.11 and as low as 7.71, with a median of 9.77.

We should also highlight that OXM has a P/B ratio of 2.87. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.19. Within the past 52 weeks, OXM's P/B has been as high as 3.52 and as low as 2.53, with a median of 2.91.

Finally, investors should note that OXM has a P/CF ratio of 7.62. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.48. Over the past 52 weeks, OXM's P/CF has been as high as 13.26 and as low as 6.56, with a median of 8.13.

PVH (PVH) may be another strong Textile - Apparel stock to add to your shortlist. PVH is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

PVH is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.01 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 11.61 and average PEG ratio of 1.60.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.