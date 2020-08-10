Are Investors Undervaluing Owens & Minor (OMI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Owens & Minor (OMI). OMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.79 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 28.51. Over the past 52 weeks, OMI's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.77 and as low as 4.38, with a median of 9.62.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is OMI's P/B ratio of 2. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. OMI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.85. Over the past 12 months, OMI's P/B has been as high as 2.57 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.90.

Finally, investors should note that OMI has a P/CF ratio of 9.48. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. OMI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.33. OMI's P/CF has been as high as 12.21 and as low as 1.64, with a median of 4.19, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Owens & Minor is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OMI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.