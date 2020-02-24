Are Investors Undervaluing Owens & Minor (OMI) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Owens & Minor (OMI). OMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.77. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.12. Over the past 52 weeks, OMI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.02 and as low as 3.82, with a median of 7.35.

Investors should also note that OMI holds a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OMI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.61. Over the last 12 months, OMI's PEG has been as high as 3.44 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.65.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Owens & Minor is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OMI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

