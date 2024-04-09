Are Investors Undervaluing Owens Corning (OC) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Owens Corning (OC). OC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.27. Over the past 52 weeks, OC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.28 and as low as 7.93, with a median of 10.36.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OC has a P/S ratio of 1.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.67.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that OC has a P/CF ratio of 8.56. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. OC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 23.86. Over the past year, OC's P/CF has been as high as 8.56 and as low as 4.41, with a median of 6.45.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Owens Corning's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OC is an impressive value stock right now.

