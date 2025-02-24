Are Investors Undervaluing Ovintiv (OVV) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Ovintiv (OVV) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OVV is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.21, which compares to its industry's average of 11.16. OVV's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.97 and as low as 6.08, with a median of 7.90, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that OVV has a P/B ratio of 1.11. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.79. Over the past 12 months, OVV's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.11.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that OVV has a P/CF ratio of 2.77. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OVV's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.04. Over the past 52 weeks, OVV's P/CF has been as high as 3.82 and as low as 2.29, with a median of 2.78.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ovintiv is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OVV sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

