Are Investors Undervaluing Outokumpu (OUTKY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Outokumpu (OUTKY). OUTKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is OUTKY's P/B ratio of 0.57. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.57. Within the past 52 weeks, OUTKY's P/B has been as high as 0.84 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.60.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. OUTKY has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.33.

Finally, our model also underscores that OUTKY has a P/CF ratio of 1.73. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OUTKY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.06. Within the past 12 months, OUTKY's P/CF has been as high as 3.04 and as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.72.

Another great Steel - Producers stock you could consider is Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.48 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.75. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 9.20 and average PEG ratio of 2.86.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.