Are Investors Undervaluing Oshkosh (OSK) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Oshkosh (OSK). OSK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.89, which compares to its industry's average of 19.93. Over the last 12 months, OSK's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.27 and as low as 9.52, with a median of 11.56.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is OSK's P/B ratio of 2.08. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.57. Over the past 12 months, OSK's P/B has been as high as 2.18 and as low as 1.47, with a median of 1.77.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. OSK has a P/S ratio of 0.77. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.85.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that OSK has a P/CF ratio of 11.26. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OSK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 29.91. Over the past 52 weeks, OSK's P/CF has been as high as 24.14 and as low as 8.63, with a median of 12.35.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Oshkosh's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OSK is an impressive value stock right now.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)

