Are Investors Undervaluing Oshkosh (OSK) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Oshkosh (OSK). OSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.26, which compares to its industry's average of 20.54. Over the last 12 months, OSK's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.62 and as low as 10.91, with a median of 13.35.

Investors will also notice that OSK has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OSK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.98. Within the past year, OSK's PEG has been as high as 1.43 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.54.

We should also highlight that OSK has a P/B ratio of 1.85. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.60. Over the past 12 months, OSK's P/B has been as high as 2.18 and as low as 1.47, with a median of 1.82.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. OSK has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.9.

Finally, investors should note that OSK has a P/CF ratio of 15.85. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OSK's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 48.73. OSK's P/CF has been as high as 87.45 and as low as 12.56, with a median of 22.33, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Oshkosh's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OSK is an impressive value stock right now.

