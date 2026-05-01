Are Investors Undervaluing Oportun Financial (OPRT) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Oportun Financial (OPRT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OPRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.52. Over the last 12 months, OPRT's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.87 and as low as 3.10, with a median of 4.45.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that OPRT has a P/CF ratio of 8.07. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. OPRT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.01. Over the past 52 weeks, OPRT's P/CF has been as high as 53.49 and as low as -13.77, with a median of -1.36.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Oportun Financial is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OPRT sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.