Are Investors Undervaluing Opera Limited (OPRA) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Opera Limited (OPRA). OPRA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.98. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.15. Over the last 12 months, OPRA's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.94 and as low as 11.48, with a median of 15.13.

Finally, our model also underscores that OPRA has a P/CF ratio of 7.15. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.52. OPRA's P/CF has been as high as 18.39 and as low as 5.59, with a median of 7.65, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Opera Limited's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OPRA is an impressive value stock right now.

