Are Investors Undervaluing OP Bancorp (OPBK) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is OP Bancorp (OPBK). OPBK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.73. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47. OPBK's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.57 and as low as 5.02, with a median of 6.30, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is OPBK's P/B ratio of 0.83. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.88. OPBK's P/B has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.77, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. OPBK has a P/S ratio of 1.08. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.68.

Finally, we should also recognize that OPBK has a P/CF ratio of 5.54. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.43. Over the past year, OPBK's P/CF has been as high as 6.14 and as low as 3.27, with a median of 4.23.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that OP Bancorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OPBK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

OP Bancorp (OPBK)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.