Are Investors Undervaluing OMV (OMVKY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is OMV (OMVKY). OMVKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.31, which compares to its industry's average of 10.37. Over the last 12 months, OMVKY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.20 and as low as 5.52, with a median of 6.22.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. OMVKY has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.7.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that OMV is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OMVKY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

