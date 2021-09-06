Are Investors Undervaluing Olin (OLN) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Olin (OLN). OLN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.49, which compares to its industry's average of 12.21. Over the past 52 weeks, OLN's Forward P/E has been as high as 1,647.71 and as low as -5,005.03, with a median of 9.38.

Finally, we should also recognize that OLN has a P/CF ratio of 7.31. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.80. OLN's P/CF has been as high as 21.07 and as low as 5.20, with a median of 12.04, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Olin is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OLN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

