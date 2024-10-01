Are Investors Undervaluing Olin (OLN) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Olin (OLN). OLN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 16.10, which compares to its industry's average of 16.89. Over the last 12 months, OLN's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.10 and as low as 8.57, with a median of 12.50.

Investors should also note that OLN holds a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OLN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.17. OLN's PEG has been as high as 10.71 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 0.28, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that OLN has a P/CF ratio of 7.38. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. OLN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.44. Over the past 52 weeks, OLN's P/CF has been as high as 8.28 and as low as 4.50, with a median of 6.56.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Olin is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OLN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Olin Corporation (OLN)

