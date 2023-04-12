Are Investors Undervaluing OI Glass (OI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

OI Glass (OI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.49, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.87. OI's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.92 and as low as 5.68, with a median of 7.41, all within the past year.

OI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.09. Within the past year, OI's PEG has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.22.

Investors should also recognize that OI has a P/B ratio of 2.24. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.52. Over the past 12 months, OI's P/B has been as high as 2.50 and as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.81.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OI has a P/S ratio of 0.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.59.

Finally, we should also recognize that OI has a P/CF ratio of 3.34. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.19. Over the past year, OI's P/CF has been as high as 3.56 and as low as 1.91, with a median of 2.51.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that OI Glass is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.