Are Investors Undervaluing OI Glass (OI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

OI Glass (OI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.52. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.87. Over the past 52 weeks, OI's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.56 and as low as 5.68, with a median of 6.82.

OI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.05. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. OI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.79. Within the past year, OI's PEG has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 1.22.

We should also highlight that OI has a P/B ratio of 1.79. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.30. Within the past 52 weeks, OI's P/B has been as high as 3.29 and as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.84.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OI has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.59.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that OI has a P/CF ratio of 2.48. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.22. Within the past 12 months, OI's P/CF has been as high as 3.78 and as low as 1.91, with a median of 2.58.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in OI Glass's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, OI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

